Thursday, March 18
A truancy citation was prepared for a student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Found/abandoned property from the intersection of West Dodge and South Main street was disposed of properly.
Someone reported a fraud incident.
A dog running at large in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue was reported.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Dewey Avenue and East Spring Street.
Friday, March 19
An officer checked the welfare of someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a theft of a motor vehicle from the 500 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at Badger Bank in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Found/abandoned property from the 300 block of Maple Grove Drive was disposed of properly.
Someone complained about loud and unnecessary noise from Leroy’s Auto in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Maple Grove Drive and East Puerner Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, March 20
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and Generac Way for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and operating a vehicle without required lamps lighted.
An officer spoke with a resident about public nuisance/junk in the 600 block of Little River Court.
Someone reported damage to property in the 1000 block of Hillside.
Found/abandoned property at Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive was disposed of properly.
