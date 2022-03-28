Friday, March 18
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and West Puerner Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was stopped at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Clancy Street for exceeding speed zones, reckless driving and endangering safety, and vehicle operator fleeing/eluding traffic officer.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson and West Madison avenues for exceeding speed zones/posted limits, operating a vehicle after revocation of vehicle registration, and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported property damage following a traffic accident.
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street was cited for possession of electronic smoking device and possession of marijuana.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for possession of electronic smoking device and possession of marijuana.
Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Saturday, March 19
Someone from the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was warned for trespassing.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 200 block of West Linden Drive.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday, March 20
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Newman Court for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense.
Someone was arrested at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for retail theft.
Someone was found trespassing in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Officers provided assistance to prevent a suicide attempt involving a resident.
Monday, March 21
Someone was arrested on a warrant and for disorderly conduct, and taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was picked up for theft of movable property at the Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
An officer assisted someone in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Gardner Avenue and West Dodge Street.
Someone reported a theft of credit card by receipt to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Tuesday, March 22
An officer secured an open door/window at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported a dog running at large in the 800 block of Rosemary Court.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone at Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road behaved in a disorderly manner.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 800 block of Leah Court.
Someone at Jefferson Middle School behaved in a disorderly manner.
Wednesday, March 23
Someone provided information to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer gave a public service talk at Tan A Latte in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Taft Avenue and West Linden Drive was caused by unreasonable/imprudent speed and failing to keep vehicle under control.
A juvenile referral for possession of marijuana was made for a youth at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Avenue.
Thursday, March 24
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Rockview Apartments in the 200 block of East Henry Street.
An officer assisted a resident from the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue with a mental health issue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth and Garrity streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone from the 600 block of East Clancy Street reported a fraud.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Friday, March 25
An officer assisted a resident with a mental health issue in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a resident in the 600 block of Fairway Lane.
A hit-and-run traffic accident in the 100 block of West North Street was reported.
