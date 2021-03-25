Sunday, March 21
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A 911 hang-up call from the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was documented.
Someone fled an officer in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone was arrested in the 600 block of Collins Road for prostitution.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Plymouth streets for failing to yield right of way from stop sign, resulting in an accident with property damage.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of Truman Street was arrested on a warrant.
Someone reported criminal damage to property at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An animal was reported running at large near North Center Avenue and East Woolcock Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was warned for domestic abuse following an argument in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone from Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street was warned for burning violation.
Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct/criminal in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
A dog owner from the 900 block of South Main Street was cited for animal running at large.
Monday, March 22
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 700 block of East Racine Street.
An officer mediated a landlord/tenant problem in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Dane Street and South Whitewater Avenue for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Someone was charged with fraudulent use and theft of a credit card at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A welfare check was conducted for a person in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Tuesday, March 23
An officer conducted a welfare check for a student from the 400 block of East Racine Street.
An officer updated a sex offender record for a person from the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of South High Avenue and West Linden Drive.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a youth from the 1000 block of Hickory Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
