Wednesday, March 24
An officer assisted at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
A driver was found driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license near South Rockwell and West Rockwell streets.
A juvenile referral for criminal disorderly conduct was made for a student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A resident from the 100 block of South Dewey Avenue was spoken to about public nuisance/junk.
Thursday, March 25
An officer investigated a report of a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
An officer mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 500 block of Woodland Drive.
Someone from School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue reported damage to property.
Someone from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street reported a theft.
A resident from the 600 block of South Whitewater Avenue was arrested for aggravated battery to an elderly person, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, strangulation and domestic abuse.
A Walmart employee from the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Friday, March 26
An officer spoke with a resident in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive for property maintenance violation with junk on property.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 100 block of West Plymouth Street was reported.
An officer assisted a probation/parole representative with an arrest in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An officer spoke with a resident from the School House Apartments in the 200 block of Copeland Avenue for property maintenance violation with junk on property.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive for property maintenance violation with junk on property.
An officer stood by in the 200 block of East Henry Street to keep the peace.
Saturday, March 27
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was cited for permittee operating a vehicle without a licensed driver at the intersection of North Parkway and Generac Way.
An employee from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported a scam.
A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 1100 block of Hillebrand Drive.
A resident from the 600 block of West Racine Street reported vandalism.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A citation for disorderly conduct was issued to a patron at Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of South Center Avenue.
