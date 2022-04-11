Saturday, March 26
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported found/abandoned property.
A driver was warned at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone from the 300 block of South Copeland Avenue reported a theft.
Someone was arrested for theft at Walmart.
A patron at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was cited for disorderly conduct.
Someone reported a non-fatal drug overdose in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
Sunday, March 27
A resident from the 1100 block of Hillside Drive was warned for chronic nuisance/noise violations following a welfare check for an animal.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of County Highway K and South Rockwell Street.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported someone for chronic nuisance/harassment.
Someone reported loud and unnecessary noise in the 1300 block of North Watertown Avenue.
An officer secured an open door/window at Tea Tree Wellness in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Monday, March 28
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported found/abandoned property at the bridge at South Main Street.
A student was cited for habitual truancy at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 500 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Taft Avenue.
Tuesday, March 29
Someone from the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported damage to property.
A motorist was cited in the 100 block of East Racine Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A residential alarm in the 700 block of Lucas Lane was activated.
An officer from the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road assisted another law enforcement agency.
Someone from the 400 block of West Racine Street reported a suspicious person/activity.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was arrested for bail jumping/misdemeanor and retail theft.
Someone at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a second-degree sexual assault with a person under the influence.
Someone was charged in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for obstructing justice.
Someone from the intersection of East Dane and South Main streets provided drug information.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and North Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Wednesday, March 30
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Ryan Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone reported suspicious activity/a person in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
An officer from the Jefferson Police Department assisted at a school.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 900 block of Garity Street related to a junked vehicle being stored on their property.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.
A juvenile referral was made following a report from Walmart about a theft through unauthorized use of another individual’s personal identification, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Someone reported a scam to the Jefferson Police Department.
An officer investigated a report of child pornography in the 200 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Thursday, March 31
Someone was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse related and criminal damage to property.
Someone from the 200 block of South Main Street was transported to emergency detention/detox services.
The Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole asked that a probation/parole arrest be made in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An accident report was prepared following a hit-and-run traffic accident of an unattended vehicle at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East Milwaukee Street. The driver was charged with operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of West Linden Drive.
Someone was cited for theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
