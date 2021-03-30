Sunday, March 28

Officers conducted two bar checks.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Hyer Drive.

A driver was cited in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and hit and run accident striking property adjacent to highway.

Someone was cited for theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.

