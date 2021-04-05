Monday, March 29
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to report a theft.
An officer conducted a welfare check for someone at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets.
An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street about a burning violation.
Someone reported a theft from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Street.
Tuesday, March 30
Officers conducted one bar check.
Two citations for truancy for two students at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Avenue were issued.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Linden drives.
Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An officer assisted with a death investigation at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
A dog bit someone in the 700 block of West Racine Street, resulting in injury.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity at Anytime Fitness in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Center Avenue.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department with a grass and trash fire in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A citation for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets.
Someone reported a missing/runaway juvenile from the 100 block of South High Avenue.
Wednesday, March 31
Three truancy citations were issued for two students at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue and one student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the Rockview Apartments in the 200 block of East Henry Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
An accident at Thiessen’s Home/Farm/Auto in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue was reported.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of North Main Street.
An officer responded to a 911 call related to a false imprisonment in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
Someone reported a fraud incident.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An accident resulting in property damage at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street was reported.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to request an officer to keep the peace.
