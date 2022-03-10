Jefferson police reports March 4-6 Mar 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, March 4A false alarm was activated in the 100 block of West Plymouth Street.Officers responded to a complaint about disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.A referral for possession of marijuana and possession of electronic smoking device or component was made for a student from the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.A driver was arrested on a warrant at a traffic stop at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.A family was warned for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Leah Court.An officer was called for a child custody issue at West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West.An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.Saturday, March 5Four students from Jefferson High School were cited for contributing to truancy and habitual school truancy.An officer checked on a report of suspicious person/activity at the Jefferson Golf Course in the 900 block of Golf Drive.Sunday, March 6Someone was warned for a curfew violation in the 600 block of Collins Road.Someone reported a dog running at large at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.Someone reported a traffic crash at the intersection of Wisconsin and Hillside drives resulting in personal injury.Officers responded to two alarms from Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
