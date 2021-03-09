Friday, March 5
A resident was arrested at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue on a warrant for possession of marijuana and for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
A resident was arrested at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and on an extradition charge.
Someone was warned at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive for disorderly conduct.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.
Officers notified two residents of the city ordinance against storing junked vehicles on private property.
Someone brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at the request of a resident in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Hyer Drive for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday, March 6
Officers assisted a utility in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for retail theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Henry streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone from Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Sunday, March 7
An officer responded to a disorderly conduct report at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Junction streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with someone in the 200 block of South Wilson Avenue for unlawful use of electronic device.
The Jefferson Fire Department was paged to a fire at a St. Coletta Group Home in the 600 block of Theodore Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets.
Someone reported a theft in the 600 block of South Main Street.
