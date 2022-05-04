Sunday, May 1

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East Ogden Street.

An officer stood by for a resident to keep the peace in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.

Monday, May 2

An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call in the 600 block of Collins Road.

An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 800 block of Collins Road.

An officer spoke with someone at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street about unlawful use of electronic device.

An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at the Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.

Following a complaint, a resident from the 200 block of East Linden Drive was warned for unlicensed animal.

Officers assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at the Landmark Saloon in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.

An officer checked the welfare of a resident at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets.

Someone was cited for unlawful use of electronic device at The Works Hair Salon in the 100 block of West Garland Street.

A resident from the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive was arrested for probation/parole violation.

A resident from the 600 block of South Main Street was warned for noise.

Load comments