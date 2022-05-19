Jefferson police reports May 10-11 May 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, May 10A resident was warned for throwing missiles from Bayfield Court.A student was found to be in possession of marijuana and an electronic smoking device at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a license at the intersection of South and West Rockwell streets.Someone was reported for trespass to land and bail jumping/misdemeanor at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.Someone was reported for disorderly conduct at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.A fire alarm was activated at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.Someone reported damage to property in the 400 block of North Sanborn.Wednesday, May 11Someone reported a burglary from Burger King in the 700 block of South Main Street.Someone reported two truancies from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.Someone reported damage to property at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.Two citations were issued for illegal dumping of garbage at the Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a student from Jefferson Middle School.A dog owner was cited for animal running at large in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 400 block of County Highway Y.A driver was cited for operating after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.