Tuesday, May 10

A resident was warned for throwing missiles from Bayfield Court.

A student was found to be in possession of marijuana and an electronic smoking device at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a license at the intersection of South and West Rockwell streets.

Someone was reported for trespass to land and bail jumping/misdemeanor at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Someone was reported for disorderly conduct at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.

A fire alarm was activated at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.

Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

Someone reported damage to property in the 400 block of North Sanborn.

Wednesday, May 11

Someone reported a burglary from Burger King in the 700 block of South Main Street.

Someone reported two truancies from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.

Someone reported damage to property at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.

Two citations were issued for illegal dumping of garbage at the Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.

A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a student from Jefferson Middle School.

A dog owner was cited for animal running at large in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 400 block of County Highway Y.

A driver was cited for operating after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets.

Load comments