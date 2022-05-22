Thursday, May 12
Someone was charged with physical abuse of a child in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A driver fled/eluded an officer, failed to yield right of way from stop sign and failed to register vehicle on West Racine Street.
Friday, May 13
An officer assisted a Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole officer in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
An officer responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the intersection of Dane and South Main streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and speeding at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Pleasant Avenue.
Someone was warned for public nuisance/misuse of emergency telephone number in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An officer responded to a report of someone recklessly endangering safety in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, May 14
Someone was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Sanborn Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 700 block of Lucas Lane.
A vehicle was marked for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone was cited when their animal bit another person in the 200 block of Hillebrand Drive.
Sunday, May 15
A citation was issued to a vehicle for a 48-hour parking violation at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South High Street.
A report was prepared following an accident caused by unsafe backing resulting in property damage in the 500 block of Crestwood Court. The driver further was advised about failing to notify the police of the accident.
A person was arrested on a warrant for probation/parole violation in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
An officer responded to a call reporting a violation of court order/bail jumping related to a restraining order in the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
Monday, May 16
An officer followed up on a report of criminal damage to property at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer responded to a request for a welfare check for a person at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Tuesday, May 17
An officer reported to a call for strangulation, possession of marijuana, domestic abuse and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 100 block of East North Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 600 block of Windsor Terrace.
Wednesday, May 18
Someone reported damage to property in the 200 block of South High Street.
Someone reported a theft of motor vehicles from the 700 block of Windsor Terrace and another theft from the 600 block of Windsor Terrace.
Someone reported a theft from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Woodland Drive.
An officer responded to a report of a suicidal person.
An officer assisted with two disorderly conduct incidents at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue.
Someone reported a juvenile runaway to the Jefferson Police Department.
An officer prepared a search warrant for the 200 block of South High Street.
Thursday, May 19
Someone reported a retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer began a 48-hour parking watch for a vehicle in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was cited for a retail theft and trespassing at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of North Sanborn Avenue.
