Sunday, May 16
A resident from the 400 block of East Dodge Street was warned for a dog barking.
Someone from Walmart reported a theft.
The owner of a vehicle was issued a warning when someone from the 100 block of North Center Avenue reported that their vehicle was parked in the same spot for more than 48 hours.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person at the Spin City Laundromat in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked the welfare of an individual at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Monday, May 17
An officer secured an open door/window at the Forge Church in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Officers conducted welfare checks on a resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court and on someone from the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone from the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street reported a theft.
Someone from the 600 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
Someone from Walmart was cited for a theft.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Riverview Drive for operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Tuesday, May 18
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East Racine Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to maintain high-mounted stop lamp.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and West Puerner Street for nonregistration of vehicle, speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to report a suspicious person/activity.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of West Short Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Truman streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer spoke with a driver for inattentive driving at the city limits on West Racine Street.
A resident was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of West Milwaukee Street and South Wisconsin Drive.
A resident at Walden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone from O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 100 block of West North Street reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Someone was warned for trespassing at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Wednesday, May 19
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of North Parkway and East Puerner Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of Truman Street.
An officer spoke with someone about unlawful use of electronic device/disorderly conduct in the 500 block of West Racine Street.
A driver was arrested in the 500 block of West Racine Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services on a visit to someone at the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer responded to a report of a suicide attempt in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A suicidal person at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was arrested.
Thursday, May 20
An officer conducted a welfare check on someone at Tensfeldt Park on South Tensfeldt Avenue.
An officer spoke with someone at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive about criminal damage to property.
An officer assisted at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox incident for someone at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Officers searched for a person at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone from Jefferson Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Collins Road reported a suspicious person/activity.
