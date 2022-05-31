Sunday, May 22
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the W4900 block of U.S. Highway 18 West.
Someone reported criminal damage to property at Tensfeldt Park at South Tensfeldt Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets.
Monday, May 23
Someone reported physical abuse of a child in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
An officer assisted Jefferson High School staff in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street with a disorderly conduct incident.
Someone reported a theft from the 700 block of North Jackson Avenue.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance, warrant pickup, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, reckless driving endangering safety and fleeing/eluding a traffic order at the intersection of Oak and Wisconsin drives.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and Tifwood Drive.
Tuesday, May 24
Someone was cited for loud and unnecessary noise in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported damage to property at the West Racine Street bridge.
A juvenile referral was made following a disorderly conduct incident in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone reported a retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Information was documented about a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was cited for inattentive driving at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, May 25
Someone from Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway provided drug information.
An officer followed up on a complaint of damage to school property at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer responded to an active incident at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
Thursday, May 26
Someone was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A resident was warned for property maintenance violations/junk on their property in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson High School staff with a truancy incident in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was spoken to for illegal rummaging at Twice is Nice in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
A student was cited for disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported a disorderly customer at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Friday, May 27
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone was cited for prowling at the Nestle Purina Petcare plant in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
A driver was cited for possession of marijuana and speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Junction Road.
Someone was cited for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, May 28
Someone was warned for public intoxication at the intersection of East Racine Street and German Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 West and the State Highway 26 bypass.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct and trespass to land at the Orchard Hollow Apartments in the 1000 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with a vehicle parked for more than 48 hours at Maggilu Court and Garity Street.
Someone was charged with resisting arrest, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor or law enforcement, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping at the intersection of East Church Street and North West Avenue.
