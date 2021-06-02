Sunday, May 23An officer stood by to keep the peace at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone from the 400 block of West Racine Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
Monday, May 24An officer prepared a habitual school truancy report for a student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 200 block of Hillebrand Drive reported an identity theft by someone who used their credit card.
Someone reported a violation of court order/bail jumping at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for bail jumping/misdemeanor, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failing to yield while making a left turn.
Two individuals were cited at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts in the 300 block of South Center Avenue for issuing two worthless checks.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road with a person in need of detox treatment.
Tuesday, May 25A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive for failing to stop at stop sign and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Officers spoke with a resident in the 100 block of West Candise Street related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
An officer spoke with someone about illegal dumping of garbage at St. Vincent de Paul store in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was arrested for probation/parole arrest and disorderly conduct.
An officer was asked to keep the peace for a civil matter in the 300 block of Thrush Lane.
An officer stood by at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue for an emergency detention/detox.
Someone from the 1000 block of Hickory Drive reported a missing/runaway juvenile.
Wednesday, May 26An officer conducted a bar check at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported an identity theft at Alden Estates in 1100 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive related to property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a call in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road about unlawful use of electronic device.
