Thursday, May 27
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Woodland Drive.
An officer assisted staff at a school near South Taft Avenue and West Linden Drive.
Found/abandoned property was taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road and disposed of properly.
An officer conducted a business check at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Friday, May 28
An officer assisted with a non-fatal drug overdose in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
Someone from Deer Creek Court Apartments in Deer Creek Court reported a vehicle left there for more than 48 hours.
Someone reported a retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone from the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported a trespassing incident.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
