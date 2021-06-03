Thursday, May 27

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Woodland Drive.

An officer assisted staff at a school near South Taft Avenue and West Linden Drive.

Found/abandoned property was taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road and disposed of properly.

An officer conducted a business check at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.

Friday, May 28

An officer assisted with a non-fatal drug overdose in the 300 block of South High Avenue.

Someone from Deer Creek Court Apartments in Deer Creek Court reported a vehicle left there for more than 48 hours.

Someone reported a retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Someone from the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported a trespassing incident.

Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.

Recommended for you

Load comments