Tuesday, May 3

A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

Someone was reported to be in possession of drugs at Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Someone reported damage to property in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.

Wednesday, May 4

Someone at the Tensfeldt Boat Launch on East Riverview Drive reported damage/vandalism of property.

Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue.

Someone from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane reported a second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Someone from the 800 block of Rockview Lane reported criminal damage to property.

A driver was cited at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue for spinning “doughnuts” with a vehicle.

Thursday, May 5

A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and Sherwood Lane for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Masters Drive for nonregistration of vehicle and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department for disorderly conduct.

Friday, May 6

A student in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue was cited for truancy.

An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at West Elementary School in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.

An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 300 block of West Plymouth Street.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue.

Saturday, May 7

Someone from the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported damage to property.

Someone from the 600 block of Collins Road reported a family issue that exposed/harmed a child.

Someone from the 200 block of Hillebrand Drive reported an animal bite.

Someone from the Fairview Sports Bar in the 700 block of Racine Street West reported a traffic accident, resulting in property damage.

