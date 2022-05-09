Jefferson police reports May 3-7 May 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, May 3A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.Someone was reported to be in possession of drugs at Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street.Someone reported damage to property in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.Wednesday, May 4Someone at the Tensfeldt Boat Launch on East Riverview Drive reported damage/vandalism of property.Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue.Someone from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane reported a second-degree sexual assault of a child.Someone from the 800 block of Rockview Lane reported criminal damage to property.A driver was cited at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue for spinning “doughnuts” with a vehicle.Thursday, May 5A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and Sherwood Lane for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance.A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Masters Drive for nonregistration of vehicle and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department for disorderly conduct.Friday, May 6A student in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue was cited for truancy.An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at West Elementary School in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 300 block of West Plymouth Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue.Saturday, May 7Someone from the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported damage to property.Someone from the 600 block of Collins Road reported a family issue that exposed/harmed a child.Someone from the 200 block of Hillebrand Drive reported an animal bite.Someone from the Fairview Sports Bar in the 700 block of Racine Street West reported a traffic accident, resulting in property damage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
