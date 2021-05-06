Tuesday, May 4Officers spoke with a resident in the 200 block of West North Street related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.

A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was cited for animal municipal code violation.

An officer checked the welfare of someone at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of Racine Street West.

An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of North Landing Avenue about an animal running at large.

Someone reported a theft from RescareHyer in the 400 block of Hyer Drive.

An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of Collins Road.

Someone reported a dog barking on East Dodge St.

