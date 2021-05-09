Wednesday, May 5A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Parkwood Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 500 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a compliance check at Towne Inn in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Collins Road and another citizen in the 500 block of West Puerner Street.
An officer assisted a resident with an emergency detention/detox at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit at the intersection of South Main Street and State Highway 26.
Thursday, May 6A citation for disorderly conduct was prepared for a student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A truancy citation was prepared for a student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 500 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with a resident about a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of West North Street.
An officer spoke with someone about trespassing in the 200 block of North Landing Avenue.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 500 block of Collins Road and another one at Wedl’s Hamburger Stand & Ice Cream Parlor in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
An officer spoke with someone in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive about unlawful phone use/harassment.
