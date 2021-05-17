Friday, May 7
An officer assisted a resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer conducted a business compliance check at Stable Rock Winery and Distillery in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone from Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Street and South Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone was arrested at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street on a warrant pickup for disorderly conduct and battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
Someone filed a complaint about a vehicle being parked in the 100 block of West Woolcock Street.
Saturday, May 8
An officer conducted a bar check at Landmark Saloon in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
A driver was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street on a warrant.
An officer responded to a juvenile referral for disorderly conduct for a student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer completed a welfare check for a resident in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, speeding violations and possession of marijuana.
Officers spoke with a resident related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property near South Main and East Dane streets.
A resident from near Parkwood Lane and West Plymouth Street was warned for their animal running at large.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Main and West North streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday, May 9
A driver was cited at the intersection of Chrysler Boulevard and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with someone at Americ Inn, in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue, who was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, May 10
An officer spoke with a driver at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets about operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer took inventory of a report of criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Center Street.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 500 block of Collins Road.
A juvenile referral was made following an incident of criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court properly disposed of found/abandoned property.
A resident from the 500 block of Briarwood Court was cited for their dog running at large.
Someone from the 100 block of North High Street reported a burglary.
Someone from the 100 block of North High Street reported some of their property missing.
Sunday, May 11
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for failing to obey sign/signal.
An officer responded to a traffic accident at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road resulting in personal injury.
Someone from Wedl’s Hamburger Stand in the 200 block of East Racine Street properly disposed of found/abandoned property.
Someone reported a suspicious person/vehicle at the Candise Street boat launch on West Candise Street.
Someone was arrested in the 600 block of Collins Road for disorderly conduct and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
A false alarm from the American Shaman in the 100 block of Collins Road was documented.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Plymouth Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer spoke with a person in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court about a suspicious person/activity.
An officer spoke with a person in the 300 block of West Stiel Street about a suspicious person/activity.
Wednesday, May 12
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets following a traffic accident involving a personal injury.
An officer spoke with someone about a disorderly conduct incident at the intersection of West Milwaukee and South Main streets.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a family in the 1000 block of Hickory Drive.
Thursday, May 13
An officer assisted the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An officer spoke with residents at six properties about property maintenance/junk on their properties.
A driver was arrested at a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive on a warrant and was ticketed for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer checked the welfare of an individual in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A citation for disorderly conduct was issued to a person in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole.
An officer spoke with someone from the 200 block of South High Avenue about a theft.
Friday, May 14
An officer chalked the tires on a vehicle for being parked for more than 48 hours near South Whitewater Avenue and East Racine Street.
Someone from the 200 block of South High Avenue was arrested on a warrant.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a Jefferson County District Attorney-related disorderly conduct incident at Schurz Elementary School in the 1500 block of Watertown Street.
An officer spoke with someone from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court about a theft.
A student from Jefferson Middle School was cited for habitual school truancy.
Saturday, May 15
Someone from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court reported a dog running at large.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a Jefferson Middle School student from the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A Jefferson Middle School student from the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was cited for habitual school truancy.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a dog running at large in the 200 block of East John Street.
Someone from Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue reported a juvenile for criminal disorderly conduct.
A resident from Collins Road and Hickory Drive reported a theft.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Sunday, May 16
Officers issued one traffic-related warning; responded to three 911 calls; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a street light and a pedestrian crossing sign in need of repair, and a large tree branch that needed to be removed; spoke with a resident about an unattended fire pit and another resident who signed a no consent form for slashed tires on his vehicle; confirmed that a person was OK on their walk home from a bar; and documented information about a civil issue between neighbors.
1:54 a.m.: Following a traffic pursuit near Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road, an 18-year-old Reeseville male was arrested for the traffic pursuit and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for a medical clearance before being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:07 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called to the 1400 block of Jamesway for a vehicle on fire.
2:08 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Third and North Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice to his 31-year-old male passenger for improper vehicle registration of having car license plates on a truck.
6:51 p.m.: A 76-year-old Edgerton man was warned for following too close to a vehicle being driven by a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in an accident with no damage at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
