Monday, Nov. 1

Someone at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street was warned for trespassing.

Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of Collins Road.

Someone from Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street reported found/abandoned property.

A resident from the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was warned for a junked vehicle stored on private property.

A resident from 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for a junked vehicle stored on private property.

Someone from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street was found with possession of marijuana.

An officer spoke with someone from the 500 block of South Taft Avenue about unlawful use of electronic device.

Someone from the 400 block of East Racine Street reported a theft.

Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported criminal damage to property.

An officer responded to a traffic accident with property damage in the 100 block of South Whitewater Avenue.

An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.

Someone from the 600 block of West Plymouth Street reported an animal bite.

Someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Avenue reported found/abandoned property.

Recommended for you

Load comments