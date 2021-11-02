Monday, Nov. 1

Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; swept glass from the road in the 100 block of South Main Street; delivered a message to a resident in the 500 block of Foster Street; successfully completed the Fort Fleet Watch test; checked the welfare of a person in the 900 block of South Main Street who was fine; documented information for a woman related to attempts to make loans in her name; accompanied Jefferson County Human Services on a welfare check in the 400 block of Converse Street for a man who was fine; assisted a mother in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue whose child was throwing a temper tantrum because the child did not want to come in but everything was fine; moved along an unwanted animal from the first block of North Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.

10:45 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance, She was warned for speeding.

11:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.

12:48 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for unauthorized vehicle registration.

1:39 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.

