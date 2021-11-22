Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Jefferson Public Library, in the 300 block of South Main Street, reported a theft of library materials.

An officer helped a person in the 700 block of South Main Street who had been bitten by a dog.

A traffic accident, resulting in property damage, occurred at the Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

Thursday, Nov. 11

An officer spoke with neighbors in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive who were having issues.

An officer spoke with residents in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about a child custody dispute.

An officer assisted a resident in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue who had been bitten by a dog.

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.

An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.

An officer assisted the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office with a felony bail jumping incident.

Someone from the 200 block of Ruth Drive provided information.

Someone from the 800 block of South Main Street was arrested on a warrant.

