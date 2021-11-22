Jefferson police reports Nov. 10-11 Nov 22, 2021 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Nov. 10The Jefferson Public Library, in the 300 block of South Main Street, reported a theft of library materials.An officer helped a person in the 700 block of South Main Street who had been bitten by a dog.A traffic accident, resulting in property damage, occurred at the Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.Thursday, Nov. 11An officer spoke with neighbors in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive who were having issues.An officer spoke with residents in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about a child custody dispute.An officer assisted a resident in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue who had been bitten by a dog.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.An officer assisted the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office with a felony bail jumping incident.Someone from the 200 block of Ruth Drive provided information.Someone from the 800 block of South Main Street was arrested on a warrant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.