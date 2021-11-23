Friday, Nov. 12
Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road was cited for retail theft, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Someone was cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for possession of electronic smoking device.
A driver was warned for inattentive driving at the intersection of South Jackson Avenue and West Racine Street.
An officer spoke with a family in the 400 block of South Kranz Avenue about issues they were having.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Puerner Street and Lucas Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Saturday, Nov. 13
A citation for disorderly conduct was issued to a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A student at Jefferson High School was warned for possession of electronic smoking device or component.
Sunday, Nov. 14
A resident was warned for their dog running at large in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue.
Monday, Nov. 15
A customer at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street was cited for retail theft.
An officer spoke with a family in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about issues they were having related to child custody.
Someone from the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue reported criminal damage to property.
An officer assisted a Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole officer in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Theodore Street related to abuse of an individual at risk and disorderly conduct.
Someone from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane reported a theft.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Someone from Jefferson High School shared information with an officer.
Two residents were advised about junked vehicles being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone from Walmart was arrested on a warrant.
A resident from the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue reported a scam.
Someone was warned in the 300 block of West Stiel Street for unlawful use of electronic device.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
An officer assisted a family in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive with child custody issues.
An officer assisted someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road with a death investigation.
An officer spoke with a citizen who went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with a citizen at the Jefferson Police Department about issues with a neighbor.
A driver was responsible for an accident at the intersection of Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for failing to yield to pedestrian, resulting in personal injury.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Someone reported a dog causing injury to a person in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, Nov. 19
Someone brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted a family in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive with a child custody problem.
Someone from Jefferson Memory Café in the 400 block of County Highway Y reported a suspicious person/activity.
Two individuals were cited for retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, Nov. 20
An officer assisted Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road with a death investigation.
Someone from the BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a gas drive-off.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services.
Sunday, Nov. 21
A citation was issued for a vehicle in the 100 block of West Racine Street and the West Racine Street bridge for being parked for more than 48 hours.
An officer assisted with a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, at West Racine Street.
Someone was warned for criminal trespass to dwelling in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets for speeding and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Monday, Nov. 22
An officer located found/abandoned property near South Whitewater Avenue and East Dane Street and at Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue about a disorderly conduct incident.
Someone was arrested in the 500 block of Collins Road for false imprisonment, domestic abuse, simple battery intended to inflict bodily harm and disorderly conduct.
Someone from the 400 block of South Fischer Avenue complained about an animal.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Mechanic streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
