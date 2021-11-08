Tuesday, Nov. 2

An officer responded to a disorderly conduct complaint from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.

An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with an arrest of someone in the 800 block of Leah Court.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

An officer responded to a disorderly conduct complaint from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.

A student from Jefferson High School was cited for habitual school truancy.

Recommended for you

Load comments