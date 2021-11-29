Tuesday, Nov. 23

 An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about a child custody issue.

An officer responded to a false alarm at Anytime Fitness.

Someone reported found/abandoned property at Generac in the 300 block of Collins Road.

A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without break lights or insurance and a suspended driver’s license.

A patron at the Jefferson Public Library was cited for the theft of library materials.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported two thefts at different times.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.

Thursday, Nov. 25

An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.

An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 600 block of North Dewey Avenue.

An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive with a child custody issue.

Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of Parkwood Lane.

An officer assisted a person in the 300 block of East Dodge Street who was locked out of their home.

An officer assisted someone in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive with a child custody problem.

