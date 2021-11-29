Tuesday, Nov. 23

 An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about a child custody issue.

An officer responded to a false alarm at Anytime Fitness.

Someone reported found/abandoned property at Generac in the 300 block of Collins Road.

A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without break lights or insurance and a suspended driver’s license.

A patron at the Jefferson Public Library was cited for the theft of library materials.

