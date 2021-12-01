Friday, Nov. 26

Someone from the 500 block of Collins Road reported missing property.

Three separate individuals were cited at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts’ office in the 300 block of South Center Avenue for issuing worthless checks.

Someone was cited at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street for possession of electronic smoking device or component.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Someone at Gordy’s Pizza in the 300 block of East Racine Street was warned for illegal dumping of garbage.

Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a trespassing incident.

A driver was cited at the intersection of North German Avenue and East Racine Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

Someone was arrested for an emergency detention at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road at the request of Jefferson County Human Services.

An officer spoke with a resident of the 500 block of South Fischer Avenue about problems with a neighbor.

Someone was cited at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for trespassing.

Someone was cited at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office in the 300 block of South Center Avenue for issuing worthless checks.

Someone was arrested in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane for disorderly conduct/domestic.

A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.

