Jefferson police reports Nov. 26-29 Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Nov. 26Three separate individuals were cited at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts’ office in the 300 block of South Center Avenue for issuing worthless checks.Someone was cited at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street for possession of electronic smoking device or component.Saturday, Nov. 27Someone at Gordy’s Pizza in the 300 block of East Racine Street was warned for illegal dumping of garbage.Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a trespassing incident.A driver was cited at the intersection of North German Avenue and East Racine Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.Someone was arrested for an emergency detention at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road at the request of Jefferson County Human Services.An officer spoke with a resident of the 500 block of South Fischer Avenue about problems with a neighbor.Someone was cited at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for trespassing.Someone was cited at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office in the 300 block of South Center Avenue for issuing worthless checks.Someone was arrested in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane for disorderly conduct/domestic.A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.Sunday, Nov. 28A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East South Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.A driver was cited in the 100 block of East Puerner Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and unclean/defective lights or reflectors.An officer stood by in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane to keep the peace.Someone reported a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.Someone from Americold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road reported criminal damage to property.Monday, Nov. 29An officer responded to a report of a third-degree sexual assault in the 400 block of North Main Street.Someone from Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y reported a suspicious person/activity.Someone from Sylvan Crossings reported a theft.An officer secured an open door/window at Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street West.A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.