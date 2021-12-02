Tuesday, Nov. 30

A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Meadowood Lane for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

An officer assisted a resident in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane for an emergency detention/detox.

Someone from the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue reported a scam.

An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 600 block of Collins Road.

Someone from Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street reported a gas drive-off.

Someone from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue reported criminal damage to property.

An officer stood by in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane to keep the peace.

A resident from Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road was arrested at the request of Jefferson County Human Services for an emergency detention.

An officer responded to a battery incident/disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.

Someone from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue turned over found/abandoned property.

