Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to report an offense against a family.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported drugs found at the Best Western Plus Jefferson in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
A student was cited at Jefferson High School for habitual school truancy.
Friday, Nov. 5
Someone was arrested at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and Collins Road for exceeding speed zones/posted limits, unreasonable/imprudent speed and failing to keep vehicle under control, failing to stop at stop sign, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fleeing/eluding a traffic officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Someone was warned for chronic nuisance/trespass to land at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and Hickory drives for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
Someone reported a fraud incident in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone reported a problem with a neighbor’s animal in the 400 block of East North Street.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane and on another incident at Summit Avenue and Oconomowoc Drive in Oconomowoc.
