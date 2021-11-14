Monday, Nov. 8

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was warned for disorderly conduct.

An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 East and County Highway Y.

An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with an arrest at Jefferson Apartments at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Meadowood Lane.

A driver was cited at the intersection of East Henry and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

An officer mediated a child custody issue in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.

An officer started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 900 block of North Parkway.

An officer assisted Hilltop Motel staff in the 200 block of East Truman Street.

Someone from the 700 block of Sherwood Lane reported damage to property.

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.

An officer followed up on a complaint of someone burning grass and trash at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.

An officer conducted a compliance check at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.

An officer spoke with someone from the 900 block of Garity Street for unlawful use of electronic device.

