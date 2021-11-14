Jefferson police reports Nov. 8-9 Nov 14, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 8Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was warned for disorderly conduct.An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 East and County Highway Y.An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with an arrest at Jefferson Apartments at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Meadowood Lane.A driver was cited at the intersection of East Henry and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.Tuesday, Nov. 9A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.An officer mediated a child custody issue in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.An officer started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 900 block of North Parkway.An officer assisted Hilltop Motel staff in the 200 block of East Truman Street.Someone from the 700 block of Sherwood Lane reported damage to property.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.An officer followed up on a complaint of someone burning grass and trash at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.An officer conducted a compliance check at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.An officer spoke with someone from the 900 block of Garity Street for unlawful use of electronic device. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
