Jefferson police reports Oct. 17-19 Oct 25, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 17
A driver was cited in the 1300 block of South Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, and possession of open intoxicants in vehicle.
An officer assisted someone who went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported damage/vandalism of property.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 500 block of Collins Road.

Monday, Oct. 18
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 600 block of Little River Court.
An officer assisted staff at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street with a disorderly conduct incident.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone reported found/abandoned property in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident resulting in criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.

Tuesday, Oct. 19
Someone was warned for prowling/loitering in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An officer participated in a public service presentation at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
Someone reported an animal complaint in the 400 block of South Fischer Avenue.
