Saturday, Oct. 2
A driver was cited at the intersection of East North and North Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A person was picked up on a warrant and taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
A suspicious person/activity was reported by someone from Alden Estates of Jefferson in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Rockview Lane.
Someone was cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for indecent conduct/language.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at the intersection of North Main and East Woolcock streets.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Officers were called following a report of a battery incident at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was cited at Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road for disorderly conduct.
Someone was cited for the theft of library materials from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a citizen at Subway in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer warned someone at Fairview Sports Bar in the 700 block of West Racine Street for trespassing.
Monday, Oct. 4
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and North Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 500 block of South Whitewater Avenue was advised of property maintenance/junk on their property.
Someone reported damage to property in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Found/abandoned property was identified at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y and of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A request for extra patrol at Festival Village in the 200 block of South Main Street was placed on the briefing board.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of West Plymouth and South Main streets.
A driver was arrested in the 200 block of South Kranz Avenue for operating while intoxicated, second offense, harassment restraining order and injunctions and bail jumping misdemeanor.
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street was referred for additional services following a criminal disorderly conduct incident.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Someone from Burger Corner in the 700 block of South Main Street reported missing property.
Someone from Jefferson High School was reported to be unlawfully using an electronic device.
Someone from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street spoke with an officer about a fraud incident.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to report a scam.
Someone was warned at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for tobacco violation.
Thursday, Oct. 7
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main and South Ryan Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit in the 500 block of Collins Road.
A person was cited in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive for disorderly conduct.
An officer assisted Jefferson Middle School staff in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
Friday, Oct. 8
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone complained about a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours near South Copeland Avenue and Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported identity theft to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street reported a violation of sex offender residency restrictions and they were issued a citation.
An officer assisted another Jefferson police officer.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Emergency Medical Services with drug information in the 600 block of Little River Court.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and German Avenue for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Someone reported an animal running at large.
