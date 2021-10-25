Jefferson police reports Oct. 21-24 Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 21An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.An officer assisted with a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, in the 700 block of West Racine Street.An officer stood by to keep the peace with a family having an issue at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.Someone at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street reported drug information.Friday, Oct. 22Someone from the 300 block of East North Street reported a theft.Someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road reported a sexual assault.Saturday, Oct. 23An officer assisted a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources employee at the Tensfeldt Park boat launch at East Riverview Drive.A driver was cited at the Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue for doing “doughnuts” with a vehicle.Someone was arrested in the 300 block of West Stiel Street for a warrant, simple battery intended to cause bodily harm, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and Linden drives for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.Sunday, Oct. 24Someone was cited in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive for criminal disorderly conduct.Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road provided information about a gas drive-off. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
