Thursday, Oct. 21

An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.

An officer assisted with a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, in the 700 block of West Racine Street.

An officer stood by to keep the peace with a family having an issue at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.

Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.

Someone at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street reported drug information.

Friday, Oct. 22

Someone from the 300 block of East North Street reported a theft.

Someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road reported a sexual assault.

Saturday, Oct. 23

An officer assisted a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources employee at the Tensfeldt Park boat launch at East Riverview Drive.

A driver was cited at the Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue for doing “doughnuts” with a vehicle.

Someone was arrested in the 300 block of West Stiel Street for a warrant, simple battery intended to cause bodily harm, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and Linden drives for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Someone was cited in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive for criminal disorderly conduct.

Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road provided information about a gas drive-off.

