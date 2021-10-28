Monday, Oct. 25

An officer assisted Top Notch Pre-Owned Vehicles in the N3873 Business 26.

Someone from BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road requested extra patrol.

Someone was cited for illegal dumping of garbage at the Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.

An officer responded to an accident at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.

An accident resulting in property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue.

An officer responded to a family having an issue at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.

Someone brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.

