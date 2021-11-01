Jefferson police reports Oct. 26-30 Nov 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Oct. 26An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 300 block of Rosemary Court.Someone was warned in the 800 block of Leah Court for unlawful use of electronic device.Someone from Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of West Junction Road reported a gas drive-off.Someone was arrested on a warrant in 1000 block of Wisconsin Drive.Someone reported information to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.Wednesday, Oct. 27An officer assisted two schools in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street and the 700 block of West Racine Street.Officers received a report of an identity theft from Indeco Interior Design Company in the 100 block of South Main Street.Someone from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive provided information.A driver was cited in the 600 block of West Linden Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.Someone provided information to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.Someone from Wine and Roses in the 200 block of South Center Avenue reported a scam.A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.Thursday, Oct. 28Someone was arrested at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.Friday, Oct. 29Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported damage to property.Someone reported found/abandoned property in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.Someone reported identity theft to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.Someone reported a dog running at large in the intersection of West Madison and North Jackson avenues.Someone was arrested at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for criminal trespass to land, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.An officer issued a citation to someone for possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South High Avenue.Saturday, Oct. 30An animal was reported running at large at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and West Puerner Street.Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 800 block of Rosemary Court.Someone reported a suspicious vehicle/person to the Jefferson Police Department.Someone from East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue reported a theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.