Saturday, Oct. 9
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Parkway for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the Jefferson Veterinary Clinic in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
A suspicious person/activity was reported in the 100 block of North High Avenue.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 1000 block of Collins Road.
A traffic accident in the 500 block of North Main Street resulting in property damage was reported.
Someone in the 500 block of Collins Road was cited for disorderly conduct/simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of Junction Road and North Main Street for operating an all-terrain vehicle on the highways and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Someone was charged with disorderly conduct at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Sunday, Oct. 10
A death notification was prepared for a person from the 1000 block of North Watertown Avenue.
Someone was found to have committed criminal damage to property at Lubahn Park in the 1000 block of North Watertown Road.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Officers conducted a welfare check at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Monday, Oct. 11
Someone was arrested at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.
A driver was cited in the 200 block of East Puerner Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
An officer assisted St. John’s Lutheran School staff in the 200 block of East Church Street.
Someone from the 800 block of Oak Drive reported a dog running at large.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Ryan Avenue and Collins Road for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to stop at stop sign.
Someone reported damage to property at Tensfeldt Park on South Tensfeldt Avenue.
An officer assisted St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street.
Found/abandoned property was brought to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A false alarm was activated at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.
Thursday, Oct. 14
A driver was cited near Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Masonic for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Walworth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.