Wednesday, Sept. 1
Someone at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was warned for public intoxication.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and obstructed driver’s vision/front view.
An officer assisted someone at the 10-33 Liquor Store in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Someone from near South Marshall Avenue and West Milwaukee complained about a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours.
An officer assisted a business in the 100 block of Orchard View Court.
An officer spoke with someone in the 500 block of Collins Road for loud and unnecessary noise.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Someone was warned for public intoxication in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for criminal trespass to land at Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone from the 800 block of West Racine Street was involved in a scam related to unlawful use of telephone.
An officer assisted a citizen at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An officer confronted an active incident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and West North streets.
