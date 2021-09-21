Sunday, Sept. 12
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Someone from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive complained about an animal.
A driver was cited in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane for taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Someone was arrested in the 400 block of North Main Street on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Someone from the 200 block of North Center Avenue brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone reported another person for parking improperly at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Rock Street.
Monday, Sept. 13
An officer checked the welfare of a person at the intersection of Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Taft Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of East John Street and South Gafke Avenue.
A resident was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and Sherwood Lane for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Someone reported a theft/fraudulent use of a credit card at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court for speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and fleeing/eluding an officer.
Someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for indecent conduct/language.
An officer conducted six business compliance checks.
Someone reported found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported an identity theft involving fraud destruction/forgery writings to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Information about a traffic accident with property damage as a result of inattentive driving at the intersection of South Center Avenue and West Milwaukee Street was documented.
An officer was asked to keep the peace in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
An officer assisted with a call at Fort Memorial Hospital in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue in Fort Atkinson.
Someone reported missing property.
Information about a hit-and-run traffic accident at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue was documented.
An officer spoke with someone at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive about disorderly conduct.
A driver was faulted for inattentive driving, resulting in a traffic accident with property damage in the 100 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road and at another address in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone complained about an animal in the 400 block of East Clancy Street.
Thursday, Sept. 16
A driver was cited at the intersection of County Highway N and Vogel Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone registered a criminal complaint for violation of court order/bail jumping of another person in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.