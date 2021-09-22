Jefferson police reports Sept. 17-19 Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Sept. 17An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 400 block of Collins Road.Someone from the Jefferson museum in the 300 block of South Main Street reported a trespassing incident.An officer was called to the 200 block of Maple Grove Circle for a disorderly conduct incident.A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Center Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.Found/abandoned property at the intersection of East Puerner and North Main streets was taken care of.Information about a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of South Taft Avenue was documented.A driver was cited at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Green Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.Someone was warned in the 600 block of East Linden Street for dog running at large.An officer was assigned to follow up on a criminal incident in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.Saturday, Sept. 18A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Racine streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.Someone reported a theft via fraudulent use of a credit card from the 200 block of South Dewey Avenue.An officer addressed a disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson County Activity Center in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services on State Highway 26 South.Sunday, Sept. 19A driver was cited at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and South Main Street for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.Someone reported that another person had taken their vehicle from the 400 block of South Braun Avenue without their consent.Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was warned for municipal code violation.Someone was warned for public intoxication near North Center Avenue and East North Street.An officer addressed a traffic issue at the intersection of East Clancy Street and South Dewey Avenue.An individual was arrested at the railroad tracks at Washington Street for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and a warrant pick-up. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.