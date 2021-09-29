Someone was cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for indecent conduct/language.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and Dewey for operating a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle.
Officers spoke with a resident related to found/abandoned property at the intersection of Windsor Terrace and West Puerner Street.
Officers provided assistance with a suicidal person at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A residential alarm was activated in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
A criminal complaint was completed for a driver at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for violation of court order/misdemeanor bail jumping, nonregistration of vehicle and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Officers followed up on a complaint of harassment restraining order and injunction for someone from the 200 block of West Candise Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
An officer checked on a report of someone in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone was arrested in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane for misdemeanor bail jumping, strangulation, simple battery intended to inflict bodily harm, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited in the 900 block of North Parkway for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was warned in the 400 block of Collins Road for disorderly conduct.
Someone was cited at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street for disorderly conduct/criminal damage to property.
Someone from Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway reported a traffic accident with property damage.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a traffic accident with property damage.
