Wednesday, Sept. 22
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Henry streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets for passing in a no-passing zone.
An officer responded to a battery incident at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 300 block of South Main Street.
A theft related to fraudulent use of a credit card was reported to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for a disorderly conduct incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 100 block of West North Street.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of South Wilson Avenue for failing to maintain high-mounted stop lamp, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Grove Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Two individuals were cited for two thefts of library materials from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for their dog running at large in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Copeland Avenue for inattentive driving and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer responded to a report of a burglary at Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road involving criminal damage to property.
An officer assisted someone in the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
A driver was warned in the 700 block of Lucas Lane for driving after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Road.
A driver was arrested in the 700 block of North Watertown Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, felony bail jumping and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer stood by in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive to keep the peace.
Friday, Sept. 24
An officer secured an open door/window at Pammy’s Pizzeria in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
A resident was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Greenwood for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A citation was issued to Twice is Nice related to fuel systems required to be free of leaks.
An officer responded to a traffic accident with property damage at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, Sept. 25
An officer responded to a call in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive related to a suspicious person/activity.
A driver was arrested at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, felony bail jumping and probation and parole violation.
Someone from Main Street Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street was charged with absconding without paying for gasoline or diesel fuel.
Someone at Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue was warned for municipal code violations.
Information about a traffic accident with property damage on Woodland Drive was documented.
A person at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue was warned for suspicious activity.
A person was warned for unlawful use of electronic device in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone reported a parking complaint in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Junction Road.
An officer made a traffic stop at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the 800 block of Leah Court.
Someone was arrested in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane for battery intended to cause bodily harm, disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substance.
