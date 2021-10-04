Monday, Sept. 27
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Linden Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and South Rockwell Avenue for unreasonable and imprudent speed, and failing to keep a vehicle under control following a crash.
A resident from the 200 block of West Candise Street was found to have violated a restraining order related to harassment.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at Eye Care Associates in the 100 block of West Garland Street.
An officer checked on a suspicious activity/person in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone reported a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane and another vehicle in the 400 block of Ogden Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the St. Coletta group home in the 600 block of Theodore Street.
A driver was cited at Badger Bank in the 1000 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone was found to have been in possession of narcotic drugs at Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway.
A resident from the 600 block of East Reinel was spoken to about loud and unnecessary noise.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Someone reported a retail theft from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 600 block of South Main Street was cited for illegal dumping of garbage.
A vehicle at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue was found to have been parked there for more than 48 hours.
Someone from the 700 block of North Jackson Avenue reported a theft.
Thursday, Sept. 30
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Linden Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, exceeding speed zones and for a warrant pickup.
An officer assisted a family in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue with a disorderly conduct incident.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was found to be in possession of a dangerous weapon at the school.
A resident from the 100 block of East Henry Street reported problems with neighbors.
Someone was warned for noise in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 1
Found/abandoned property from the 200 block of West Riverview Drive was disposed of properly.
Someone from Deer Creek Court Apartments was advised of a parking complaint.
Someone from American Shaman in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
Someone from the 400 block of East Racine Street reported damage to property.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.