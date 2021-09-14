Friday, Sept. 3
Someone from PremierBank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue reported a scam.
A driver was cited in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street for failing to stop for a school bus that was dropping off students.
Someone from Jefferson Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Collins Road complained about a parking situation.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Someone was arrested on a warrant and felony bail jumping at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
The alarm at Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street was activated.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of an animal in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Found/abandoned property was brought to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 200 block of North Landing Avenue.
A resident from the 100 block of South Braun Avenue was warned for noise.
Sunday, Sept. 5
An officer assisted with a non-fatal drug overdose in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers assisted with a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 700 block of North Dewey Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Rockview Lane for speeding and safety belt violations for a child under the age of four.
Someone was warned in the 300 block of North Sanborn Avenue for disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone from the 500 block of Collins Road wished to have information documented.
Someone from the 500 block of West Racine Street was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Monday, Sept. 6
An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about disorderly conduct, trespassing and a child custody issue.
A resident was cited at Rock Bottom Express in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer took care of some found/abandoned property from the Rock River Landing.
Information about a traffic accident with property damage occurred at Main Street Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer followed up on an animal complaint in the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Someone complained about a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours near North Main and South Junction streets.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and Wilson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the City Center lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an emergency detention/detox at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Hill Street for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of Cairo Avenue for probation/parole violation and possession of marijuana.
An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Someone reported a theft from the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was arrested in the 300 block of South Whitewater Avenue for resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Someone issued a worthless check to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road equal to or more than $2,500.
Someone provided information to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer investigated a first-degree sexual assault in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Someone was cited in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive for disorderly conduct.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 600 block of North Dewey Avenue.
A false alarm was activated at Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An officer followed up on a hit-and-run accident involving an unattended vehicle in the 800 block of Leah Court.
Thursday, Sept. 9
An officer picked up someone on a warrant from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane following a non-fatal drug overdose.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street spoke with an officer about drug information.
Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of North Rail Avenue.
An officer picked up found/abandoned property from the Candise Street boat launch on West Candise Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer spoke with neighbors in the 500 block of East Racine Street about issues they were having.
Friday, Sept. 10
Officers conducted a death investigation in the 100 block of Orchard View Court.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Sept. 11
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Racine Street for violation of graduated driving license restrictions.
A fire alarm was activated in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
An officer followed up on a parking complaint of a vehicle parked for more than 48 hours in the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A gas drive-off from Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street was reported.
Someone was cited in the 400 block of North Main Street for throwing missiles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.