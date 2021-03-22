Monday, March 15An officer secured an open door/window at Rock River Assembly of God Church in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
A false alarm at the Dousman Transport Company in the 1500 block of South Industrial Avenue was activated.
An officer checked the welfare of an individual in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.
An officer assisted with a detox event in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.
Someone reported a theft of a motor vehicle from West Stiel Street.
Someone from Crosspointe Community Church in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive wished to have information documented.
An officer was asked to stand by and keep the peace in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of an individual in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Tuesday, March 16Found/abandoned property near South Jackson Avenue and West Milwaukee Street was disposed of properly.
Someone from the 900 block of Garity Street reported a theft.
Information about a traffic accident that occurred at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road, resulting in property damage, was documented.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Wednesday, March 17A driver was stopped at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Street for speeding violations, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, bail jumping/misdemeanor and bail jumping/felony.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of West Plymouth and Garrity streets for operating a vehicle with a detectable trace of a restricted substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 600 block of First Street.
An officer spoke with someone in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane about loud and unnecessary noise.
An officer completed a report for a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
