JEFFERSON — At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, check our Facebook page, website event calendar or give us a call at 920-674-7733.
The summer library program, “Oceans of Possibilities” is underway until Aug. 6. Participants are encouraged to get outside and read this summer. Log books and complete activities to earn coupons and tickets to enter in a drawing for various prizes. All ages are welcome to participate. Find more information on our website at: jeffersonwilibrary.org/summer-library-program/ or stop by or give the library a call at 920-674-7733 with any questions.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library summer raffle will go through Aug. 15. Support the Friends of JPL by participating in their summer raffle. Winners will be drawn on Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the library. Tickets are $5 each or three for $13. First prize is a Kindle Fire HD 8 Plus; second prize is a $100 Kwik Trip gift card; and third prize is a $100 Piggly Wiggly gift card.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library monthly meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 12 in the library meeting room.
All ages can participate in the LEGO open build programs offered from 10 a.m. to noon on July 7 and July 21. LEGOs will be provided for participants. This will be held in the youth department.
A magic show by Matthew Teague will be held July 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. It is a magic show about following your dreams and the power of imagination. This event will be at Rotary Park, weather permitting.
Adult programs include Maker Monday Bleeding Tissue Postcards on July 11. One can stop by and pick up this month’s Take & Make craft. Available while supplies last.
For pre-school children, ages 0-5, story time is held at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in July. Each story time consists of songs or rhymes, movement activities and books read aloud. After each session, children are welcome to complete the craft for that week. Story time will gather the library meeting room.
Super Fun Sensory will meet from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. July 15. Little ones can explore all things sensory. Stations will be set up for open play. Best for those aged 2-5 years old. This program will be held in the library meeting room.
Snacks & Stories will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 22. Registration is required. Little ones will be able to make their snack and then listen to a story. This program will be held in the library meeting room. Call the library at 920-674-7733 or visit online events calendar to register.
For children ages 6-11, the Dog-Eared Book Club will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. July 14 and 28. Trained therapy dogs will be available to read with. Bring a book or check one out at JPL. This will take place in the youth department.
Explore the Deep Ocean will be. held from 2 to 3 p.m. July 25. Children can learn about the deepest parts of the ocean and the mysterious things that lurk at the bottom of the sea. Each program will be held in the library meeting room.
Teen programs for those ages 12-17 include a DIY T-shirt tote bag program July 11. They can turn a favorite T-shirt into a tote bag. Instructions are available at the library.
A TLC meeting will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 12. TLC members will discuss current teen trends and interests. Each meeting will have a special activity for teens to do. It will be located in the library meeting room.
A succulent planting workshop is set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 26. Participants can learn the secret of succulent plants and have fun creating sand art as a decorative finish to your living planter. This will be held in the library meeting room. There is limited attendance and registrationis required.
