JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will meet the second Tuesday of the month, April 13, at 6 p.m.
Contact the library for the virtual meeting link to join.
Pay It Forward
With help from the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, Jefferson Public Library is running a Pay It Forward campaign during National Library Week, April 5-10. During that week, late fees will be waived when one checks out at the library.
Donations to keep on paying it forward are accepted.
Pop-Up Library
Help us celebrate National Library Week April 6 at the Pop-Up Library right outside Jefferson Public Library’s front entrance. Books will be available, along with a craft and goodies for all from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
NEA/Big Read 2021
Jefferson Public Library is partnering with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Young Auditorium to bring the 2021 NEA Big Read in April. This year’s title is “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” by Kao Kalia Yang. Yang tells the story of her family’s imprisonment in Laos, their escape to a Thailand refugee camp and immigration to Minnesota.
Jefferson Public Library will host a book giveaway of “The Latehomecomer” on Monday, April 5, and hold a virtual adult book discussion on Wednesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Register to receive a free copy of the book, discussion questions and the Zoom link for the discussion. To reserve a copy of the book, fill out a form on the library’s website, email mmaurer@jeffersonwilibrary.org or call the library at (920) 674-7733, ext. 202. You will be entered into a drawing to receive a string bag and water bottle. Books also are available to check out through the Café Library Catalog.
Yang also has written a children’s book “A Map into the World.”
Youth Services Librarian Julia Birch will read the children’s book on April 6 at 10 a.m. on Jefferson Public Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. After the reading, stick around and learn how to make a map pendant craft.
Adult programming
Decorative tea light Take N Make on April 5. Show off your inner book-lover to make a decorative tea light holder using upcycled book pages and a glass jar. Available while supplies last.
Virtual speaker events
How to Draw Cartoons with Paul Merklein, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. Come and learn how to draw cartons with Paul Merklein. Cartoons are fun for all ages, so all are welcome.
Registration is required. Email Andy at akrstensen@butler.lib.wi.us for the Zoom link or call (262) 783-2535.
Well-loved Wisconsin plants with Melinda Myers, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. Myers, a nationally recognized gardening expert, will focus on Well-Loved Wisconsin Garden Plants — Easy to grow, favorite plants guaranteed to give Wisconsin gardens a boost. Everything from bulbs to perennials, flowers, edibles and trees combined to make one’s Wisconsin garden flourish.
Registration is required. Email: reference@cityofmuskego.org.
Teen programming
Teen Take N Make, April 12-17. This month’s Teen Take N Make is Upcycled-Wind Spinners and Sun Catchers. Stop by the library to pick up yours during this week.
Virtual SHELF meeting, April 14 at 4:30 p.m. Mrs. Tammy will be meeting with SHELF teens virtually to chat and play games. Contact Tammy for more information at (920) 674-7733, ext. 203 or tammy.siedel@jeffersonwilibrary.org.
Youth programming
Map Pendant Craft Pickup, April 5-10. Pick up this craft to take home and then watch the video on Jefferson Public Library’s Facebook page to learn how to make the craft.
Pop Up Bird Take N Make, April 12-17. This Take N Make features a bird hatching out of its egg. Stop by the library to pick up your craft kit to take home. Most supplies are included.
Flower Pot Take N Make, April 19-24.
This week’s craft kit helps persons create a flower pot with yarn and flowers. Stop by the Youth Department to pick up your kit to take home. Most supplies are included.
