JEFFERSON — The following programming and events are scheduled for November at the Jefferson Public Library.
At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, check the library’s Facebook page, website or call (920) 674-7733.
Library news/events
• 110th Anniversary Party, Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Help us celebrate 110 years of the Jefferson Public Library. Join us for the party in the library meeting room.
The celebration will feature: Mayoral proclamation, food, crafts, giveaways and fun!
• Carnegie Building tours, Nov. 4, 3-5 p.m.
Have you always wanted to see inside the library ‘s original building? Stop by Fidelity Land Title Ltd between 3 and 5 p.m. to see some original features of the Jefferson Public Library when it was housed there from 1911 to 1985.
• Wisconsin Veterans Museum “I am Not Invisible” exhibit, Nov. 9-30
Jefferson Public Library hosts "I Am Not Invisible Exhibit," a traveling display from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum that strives to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans. This exhibit will be available for viewing during regular library hours in the library meeting room.
• Puzzle Swap opens, Nov. 1
Take one, leave one. Jefferson Public Library’s Puzzle Swap is back — located in the Adult Department—along with a Junior Puzzle Swap for children in the Youth Department.
All ages programs
• Thankful Trees, Nov. 2
Pick up your Thankful Tree Kit to create all November. Use this kit to record all of the things you are thankful for. Available while supplies last.
Adult programs
• Fiber Arts Craft Group, Nov. 10 and 17, 1-4 p.m.
Do you like to knit, crochet or stich embroidery? Would you like to learn how? You are invited to join fellow crafters at Jefferson Public Library.
Bring your own supplies and materials. While this is not a formal class, staff will have some kits on hand if you would like to learn from your fellow crafters. All crafting ability levels are welcome. This event is located in the library meeting room.
• Wooden Sign Creations, Nov. 8
Paint a decorative wooden sign board using seasonal templates. Adult Take N Make kit are available while supplies last.
• Winter Backyard Birding, Nov. 15, 6-7p.m.
Learn tips on how attract birds to your backyard during winter. Join this birding presentation to find out what birds eat which seed and the correct kind of bird feeders for seed types, along with bird feeder maintenance.
This program will be virtual and in-person with the presentation streamed live into the library meeting room. To attend virtually, sign up to receive the link. Call the library at (920) 674-7733 or check the website for more information.
• Spiced drinks-cider, Nov. 1
Learn about spiced drinks and pick up this month's spice kit to make Hot Mulled Cider at home. You will need to provide the cider.
• Adult Book Club, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
Adult Book Club discussion will meet in the library meeting room during the third week of the month in November, and in January, March, May, September and November of 2022. Book Club will meet Mondays, 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.
Please join even if you have not completed the entire book.
The November book is: “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A.J. Pearce. Persons can place the book on hold through the Café Library catalog or call the library at (920) 674-7733 and ask staff to place a hold for them.
Preschool (ages 0-5)
• Storytime,10-10:45 a.m., Nov. 3, 10, 17.
Join us Wednesdays in the library meeting room for Storytime, featuring songs, stories and movement. Craft time will follow each session.
Kids (ages 6-11)
• Fall Scavenger Hunt, Nov. 1-30
During November, pick up a Fall Scavenger Hunt in the Youth Department. Find all the items, then bring in your completed sheet for a prize. There is one scavenger hunt per person.
• Pluck the turkey, Nov. 1-30
Check out any five or more items during November and get a prize. There is one pluck per day.
• Crafty Kids
Be crafty in the craft room! Here are this month’s crafts: Nov. 1-13: Squirrel Nest; Nov. 15-29: Pumpkin pie slice.
• Melting Beads-drop-in, Nov. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Stop by the library between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. to make your own melting bead creation.
Upcoming Friends of the Jefferson
Public Library events
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Nov. 9 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room.
To attend virtually, contact the library at (920) 674-7733 for the meeting link.
