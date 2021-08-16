JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library announces the following upcoming programming and events.
Gadget Gurus, Aug. 25 at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center.
Do you need technology help with your mobile devices? Schedule a Gadget Gurus appointment and a librarian will be on-hand to answer questions about your mobile device. Call (920) 674-7728 to make a 15-minute appointment on Aug. 25 at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.
This event is sponsored by the Jefferson Public Library and the Jefferson Senior Activity Center.
Model Train & Railroad Exhibit at the library, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come see the Milwaukee & North Western model train show at Jefferson Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The train show will include multiple layouts on different railway scales.
Furry Friends Meet & Make with Humane Society of Jefferson County, Aug. 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Join for an afternoon with the Humane Society. Make a tug toy for the animals, meet some furry friends and learn all about animal shelter. This event will be located in Rotary Park, weather permitting. This program was rescheduled from June 28.
Gemuetlichkeit Days Family Fun Night, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Rec Center. This event will feature games, prizes, crafts and more. There will be a special appearance by Mike Schneider of Pint Size Polkas.
Memory Café, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
What are your fond memories of your school days? Join us as we reminisce about what school was like. We will talk about the history of the one-room school, the school schedule and sing songs.
A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner.
Visit librarymemoryproject.org for more information. Register online at librarymemoryproject.org/events or jeffersonwilibrary.org/.
For questions or to register by telephone, call the Jefferson Public Library at (920) 674-7733.
At this time, the Memory Café is scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance might be implemented during each program. The Memory Café might switch to a virtual option if it is deemed necessary.
